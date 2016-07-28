Dense fog advisory for Jefferson, Dodge, Fond du Lac Counties until noon Sunday

Profits for Harley-Davidson dropped 6.5 percent in second quarter of 2016

Posted 5:29 pm, July 28, 2016, by
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

MILWAUKEE — Profits for Harley-Davidson dropped 6.5 percent in the second quarter of 2016 due to fewer sales in the United States.

But that’s not necessarily bad news for the company.

Overall, motorcycle sales were down in the United States. Even though Harley saw a drop, it still gained in market share.

Nearly 50 percent of all bikes sold in the United States are Harleys.

CLICK HERE for more on this story via the Milwaukee Business Journal.