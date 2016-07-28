× Profits for Harley-Davidson dropped 6.5 percent in second quarter of 2016

MILWAUKEE — Profits for Harley-Davidson dropped 6.5 percent in the second quarter of 2016 due to fewer sales in the United States.

But that’s not necessarily bad news for the company.

Overall, motorcycle sales were down in the United States. Even though Harley saw a drop, it still gained in market share.

Nearly 50 percent of all bikes sold in the United States are Harleys.

