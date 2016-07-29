× Armed robber(s) target Wendy’s restaurant located on Silver Spring Drive

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police say they are investigating an armed robbery that took place at the Wendy’s restaurant located on Silver Spring Drive Friday evening, July 29th.

According to police, the robbery took place shortly before 6:00 p.m.

Police say a small semi-automatic pistol was displayed during the robbery.

The suspect or suspects stole an unknown amount of cash from the restaurant.

No one has been taken into custody.

No other details have been released.