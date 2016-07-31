× “Not worried:” Jordy Nelson expects to be ready for regular season despite left knee “hiccup”

GREEN BAY — There was a bit of a surprise when Green Bay Packers Training Camp began last Tuesday, July 26th. Jordy Nelson was not ready to practice.

The receiver was put on the “physically unable to perform list” — after missing last season in its entirety due to an ACL injury 11 months ago.

The good news is that Nelson’s inability to practice had nothing to do with that knee.

Nelson called it “a little hiccup” and said it was a result of something minor with his other (left) knee. He said he believes he’ll be ready to go when the season starts.

“It was the other leg, and we’re not worried about it. And we’re going to work through it inside and progress. And we’ll be ready to go at some point in time during camp. Definitely before the season,” Nelson said.

“He’s a special guy. We are going to need a little time — not necessarily game reps, but just some reps in practice and he’s going to need to feel press coverage again and getting off of that and running and making plays and catches — but I’m confident he will get to a point where he’s ready play when we need him,” Packers QB Aaron Rodgers said.

Packers Head Coach Mike McCarthy said he has no long-term concerns as it relates to Nelson’s health.

The regular season opener for the Packers is September 11th.