61-year-old man dies in apparent drowning at apartment building in Wauwatosa

WAUWATOSA — Officials with the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office are investigating the death of a 61-year-old man that happened Monday, August 8th at the Serafino Square Apartments near 100th and North in Wauwatosa.

We’re told the man died in an apparent drowning in the pool at that location.

The call for this incident came in around 2:30 p.m.

An autopsy has been scheduled to determine the official cause of death.