1 shot & killed, 1 stabbed to death near 36th & Congress: “We cannot keep having this go on in our city”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee police are investigating a double homicide that happened in the area of 36th and Congress around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday, August 9th. Two men were killed at a home in the area.

Police say a 44-year-old man was shot during circumstances that remain under investigation. He died at the scene. He has been identified by police as Billy Hill.

Another man, age 25, was stabbed and transported to a hospital by an unknown person. He died at the hospital. He has been identified by police as Bennie Bennett.

Hill was a well-known and well-liked barber, who usually opened up Raquel's Hair Salon in the morning.

"I just keep looking at his chair like he's here. And he's not. It's the most saddest thing ever. This was our family. This is the salon. This is the shop. This is our family here. For someone to take him from us, it's the most horrible thing in the world," a co-worker of Hill, who asked that FOX6 News not share her name said.

"He cut everybody's hair. He cut my kids' hair. My nephews and my nieces. He's done our eyebrows. The most beautiful person ever. I can't believe it was him out of all people. It's so sad," Hill's co-worker said.

Police are looking into a motive for this double homicide, and investigating why two men were killed with two different weapons.

"We need to fix this Milwaukee. Seriously. We cannot keep having this go on in our city. It's horrible. They took a great man. He's a father. A grandfather. The most beautiful person ever -- and they took him from us," Hill's co-worker said.

No one is in custody in connection with this incident.

Monitor FOX6 News and FOX6Now.com for updates on this developing story.