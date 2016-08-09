1 shot & killed, 1 stabbed to death near 36th & Congress: “We cannot keep having this go on in our city”

MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee police are investigating a double homicide that happened in the area of 36th and Congress around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday, August 9th. Two men were killed at a home in the area.
Police say a 44-year-old man was shot during circumstances that remain under investigation. He died at the scene. He has been identified by police as Billy Hill.
Another man, age 25, was stabbed and transported to a hospital by an unknown person. He died at the hospital. He has been identified by police as Bennie Bennett.
Hill was a well-known and well-liked barber, who usually opened up Raquel's Hair Salon in the morning.
"I just keep looking at his chair like he's here. And he's not. It's the most saddest thing ever. This was our family. This is the salon. This is the shop. This is our family here. For someone to take him from us, it's the most horrible thing in the world," a co-worker of Hill, who asked that FOX6 News not share her name said.
"He cut everybody's hair. He cut my kids' hair. My nephews and my nieces. He's done our eyebrows. The most beautiful person ever. I can't believe it was him out of all people. It's so sad," Hill's co-worker said.
Police are looking into a motive for this double homicide, and investigating why two men were killed with two different weapons.
"We need to fix this Milwaukee. Seriously. We cannot keep having this go on in our city. It's horrible. They took a great man. He's a father. A grandfather. The most beautiful person ever -- and they took him from us," Hill's co-worker said.
No one is in custody in connection with this incident.
uknownothingatall
This site hates the 1st amendment.
Klaatu
I’d have to disagree. Seems FOX6 and the readers fully embrace First amendment rights which include Freedom of press: The Free Press Clause protects publication of information and opinions, and applies to a wide variety of media.
Klaatu
Exactly………….the opinions of Fox6 and like opinions are welcome…….anything else is deleted soon after posting.
Libsareliars
Who at fox6 do you think is in charge of deleting comments? Ted Perry? Hmmmm.
Opinion8d
Right on brother!! Seems to be the case with most MSM! Pathetic but not surprised, considering the left insists that we be tolerant of ‘differing views’ (or lifestyles), yet have NO tolerance for the ‘wrong’ views and attack/censor those that try to speak up.
Klaatu
From the article: “We need to fix this Milwaukee. Seriously. We cannot keep having this go on in our city. It’s horrible”.
Very true statement. Solution: It would appear that the people from these neighborhoods have no problem gathering hundreds of people together to have a protest at a mall, block streets and assemble to voice their concerns over how bad the MPD treats them. If you can assemble that many people to protest, then why cant you get that group together with brooms, shovels and trash cans to clean up your neighborhoods? Use this volume of people to form watch groups and work with the MPD to turn in the thugs that commit these crimes – you can’t tell me that there are never witnesses! Other neighborhoods don’t have these problems because the residents don’t accept it and won’t stand for it. Take responsibility for your own family and abide by the rules of civilized society even if that means turning in your own children to the cops.
Love everyday
Couldn’t have said it better myself. Hopefully someone takes what you said to heart and we see some changes, though I seriously doubt it will happen.
Angry Dad
You nailed it. It all comes down to personal responsibility and the choices we make in life and especially as parents. As long as we continue to glamorize and embrace the criminal/thug lifestyle in black society, raise children without morals and a sense of right and wrong, as long as parents don’t value education, parents who have no work ethic that seek criminals for partners instead of good men and women, parents who put another (criminal) adult’s priorities and time above their own children…the violence and dysfunction will just continue generation after generation. Raise a child by an idiot thug and that child will most likely also will end up an idiot thug. Is that what you want for your child? How can you not love your child enough to do the right thing and make better choices in life for them? Why do so many make bad choices and don’t think about any of the consequences of what they are doing and how it affects their children? Blaming white police officers who are only trying to protect your children and your neighborhood from the violent feral criminals that rob and kill every day is a cop out for ignorant folks who just cant accept personal responsibility and don’t know the difference between right and wrong in their own lives.
GHOST OF CHIEF BRIER
We need to fix this Milwaukee??? People in Milwaukee are to stupid to realize that to fix things you need to change things starting with our leadership. Did you see the results of the election…..status quo. Again…too stupid.
Jack
Yup keep voting in those liberals, ya get what ya get, trash.
