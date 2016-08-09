Woman announces job acceptance like an engagement photo shoot

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A Southern California woman is going viral for the hilarious way she announced a new job offer to her family and friends.

Following the engagement photo shoot trend, Benita Abraham hit the beach with her offer letter, a few friends and her iPhone 6 Plus.

Abraham says after being unemployed for seven months she was really excited to make the big announcement. So, she wanted to do something big.

Abraham posted the pictures from her photo shoot on her Facebook page on Sunday. Since then they have been shared more than 5,000 times.

The 37-year-old has started her new job in health administration.