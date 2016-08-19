MILWAUKEE -- The new movie "Ben-Hur" is a remake of the 1959 Oscar winning classic. It follows a young prince who spends years as a slave after his adopted brother accuses him of treason. Gino sits down with the film's producer for an inside look.
Gino sits down with the producers of “Ben-Hur” for an inside look
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
-
Gino talks with Steve Carell about the new movie ‘Welcome to Marwen’
-
Reading the minds of men: Gino talks with Taraji P. Henson about movie ‘What Men Want’
-
Gino talks about the nominees for the 91st Academy Awards
-
FOX6’s Gino Salomone sits down with the stars of ‘Replicas’
-
Gino talks with Viola Davis about new crime drama ‘Windows’
-
-
Wands at the ready: Gino sits down with the cast of ‘Fantastic Beasts’
-
Gino gets a first look at the new film ‘Nobody’s Fool’
-
Gino takes a look at the top contenders as award season approaches
-
Gino has a first look at the new movie ‘On the Basis of Sex’
-
Stepping back into the ring: Gino has the scoop on ‘Creed II’
-
-
Gino talks with Jamie Foxx about the new movie ‘Robin Hood’
-
The most anticipated movies of 2019, when you can catch them in theaters
-
Kevin Hart and Bryan Cranston talk about their new movie ‘The Upside’