Lockdown lifted at Carroll University after report of man with gun on campus

WAUKESHA — Carroll University was placed on lockdown on Monday night, August 22nd following a report of an individual who may have had a weapon.

According to Waukesha police, around 8:30 p.m., Carroll University Public Safety officials called 911 to report a suspicious person looking into windows at the Humphrey Memorial Chapel — possibly armed with a firearm.

When officers arrived on scene, the individual was found lying on the grass to the rear of the building. Officers were able to talk with that person from a distance, until the person grabbed an object and ran into a classroom through an unlocked door.

Carroll University was then placed on lockdown while additional officers responded to the scene — including the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department’s armored vehicle.

Officers worked with Public Safety officials to isolate and contain this incident to the single building.

Police made telephone contact with a professor and students inside the building and were able to determine the individual was not a student, and was not armed.

The lockdown was eventually lifted, and classes resumed.

