Lockdown lifted at Carroll University after report of man with gun on campus

Posted 9:16 pm, August 22, 2016, by , Updated at 11:46PM, August 22, 2016
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Carroll University

WAUKESHA — Carroll University was placed on lockdown on Monday night, August 22nd following a report of an individual who may have had a weapon.

According to Waukesha police, around 8:30 p.m., Carroll University Public Safety officials called 911 to report a suspicious person looking into windows at the Humphrey Memorial Chapel — possibly armed with a firearm.

When officers arrived on scene, the individual was found lying on the grass to the rear of the building. Officers were able to talk with that person from a distance, until the person grabbed an object and ran into a classroom through an unlocked door.

Carroll University was then placed on lockdown while additional officers responded to the scene — including the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department’s armored vehicle.

Officers worked with Public Safety officials to isolate and contain this incident to the single building.

Police made telephone contact with a professor and students inside the building and were able to determine the individual was not a student, and was not armed.

The lockdown was eventually lifted, and classes resumed.

