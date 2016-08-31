Dense fog advisory for Jefferson, Dodge, Fond du Lac Counties until noon Sunday

South Milwaukee police: 13-year-old boy reported missing has returned home

Posted 3:23 pm, August 31, 2016, by , Updated at 04:01PM, August 31, 2016
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Kyler Ellison

SOUTH MILWAUKEE — South Milwaukee police say 13-year-old Kyler Ellison, who had been reported missing, has now returned home and is safe.

According to a Wisconsin Crime Alert Network message from the South Milwaukee Police Department, Ellison found out around 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday, August 31st that his dog ran away from his aunt’s house in Evansville, Indiana.

Ellison apparently began researching on Google bike routes/paths to Evansville. When his mother saw this, she blocked him from leaving the house on Manistique Avenue. Ellison then jumped off the balcony at approximately 8:30 a.m. Ellison was believed to be using bike paths from South Milwaukee south to Indiana.

Again, the boy has returned home — and is safe.

 