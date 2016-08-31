× South Milwaukee police: 13-year-old boy reported missing has returned home

SOUTH MILWAUKEE — South Milwaukee police say 13-year-old Kyler Ellison, who had been reported missing, has now returned home and is safe.

According to a Wisconsin Crime Alert Network message from the South Milwaukee Police Department, Ellison found out around 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday, August 31st that his dog ran away from his aunt’s house in Evansville, Indiana.

Ellison apparently began researching on Google bike routes/paths to Evansville. When his mother saw this, she blocked him from leaving the house on Manistique Avenue. Ellison then jumped off the balcony at approximately 8:30 a.m. Ellison was believed to be using bike paths from South Milwaukee south to Indiana.

Again, the boy has returned home — and is safe.