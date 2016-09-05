× “Epic Creative,” West Bend advertising agency wins approval from FAA to fly drone for promotional video

WEST BEND — West Bend advertising agency “Epic Creative” received a license to operate a commercial drone to shoot promotional video.

Company officials say they won approval from the FAA, and they’re one of just a few marketing agencies in Wisconsin to offer the service.

Commercial drone operators must hold a recreational pilot license.

Epic Creative’s videographer and former FOX6 photojournalist Miles Cooksy obtained one by completing 30 hours of class time and 100 hours of flight time.

