On 9/11 anniversary weekend, Pres. Obama hails meaning of being American

WASHINGTON — President Barack Obama is hailing what it means to be an American while remembering the nearly 3,000 people who were killed in the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.
Obama says a lot has changed in the 15 years since 9/11, but the core values and resilience that define and sustains Americans have not.
In his weekly radio and internet address, delivered on the eve of the anniversary, Obama says terrorists will never defeat the United States. He says Americans will never give in to fear.
Nearly 3,000 people were killed in New York City, Pennsylvania and at the Pentagon during attacks carried out by the al-Qaida terrorist group.
Al-Qaida leader Osama bin Laden was killed by U.S. forces in Pakistan during a May 2011 raid authorized by Obama.
