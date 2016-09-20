“It’s amazing:” Police escort, surprise party for Germantown paralympian upon her return from Rio

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GERMANTOWN -- A Paralympian returned home Tuesday, September 20th and was treated like the hometown hero she is.

Becca Murray just got back from the 2016 Rio Paralympics after winning a gold medal in wheelchair basketball.

She was the lead scorer for the team.

When her flight touched down, the Germantown Police Department escorted her home. As they pulled into her driveway, she was greeted by her family and friends.

They had thrown her a surprise party to welcome her back and celebrate her hard-fought victory.

"It's amazing. All of the support and all of the people that have watched me and taught, decorations, everything I just couldn't ask for a better community to support me," Murray said.

Murray also took home the gold at the Beijing Paralympics in 2008 and went to London for the 2012 Paralympics. She said she's still deciding whether she'll compete in Tokyo in 2020.