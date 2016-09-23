× Stretch of W. Juneau Ave. in downtown Milwaukee to shut down to traffic on Monday

MILWAUKEE — The City of Milwaukee Department of Public Works (DPW) alerts the traveling public that W. Juneau Avenue from North 4th to North 6th Streets will close to through traffic beginning Monday, September 26th.

The street will be closed to facilitate utility and construction work for the new Milwaukee Bucks arena.

Commuters are advised to slow down, abide by the construction signage, and add extra time navigating this area, or use an alternate route to and from their destinations.

Bus detour: The Milwaukee County Transit System has re-directed Route #33 buses around the arena construction area. A map of the new route is available at ridemcts.com – Routes and Schedules page.