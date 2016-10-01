× Fox News: Hillary Clinton improves edge over Donald Trump in new national poll

WASHINGTON — A new national poll taken after Monday’s presidential debate shows Hillary Clinton improving her standing over Donald Trump.

The Fox News survey released Friday shows Clinton with 43% support of likely voters compared to Trump’s 40%, with Libertarian candidate Gary Johnson receiving 8% support and Green Party candidate Jill Stein getting 4% support.

Clinton’s 3-point edge is right on the poll’s 3-point margin of error.

The poll shows a slight improvement for Clinton from a Fox survey done earlier this month, when she and Trump were just about even, 41% for Clinton and 40% for Trump.

In a two-way matchup, Friday’s poll has even more good news for Clinton: she leads Trump 49% to 44%.

Trump’s performance at Monday night’s debate was widely panned, and a CNN/ORC poll taken immediately after the event found 62% of voters who turned in to watch said Clinton bettered Trump, whom only 27% said had the better night.

In the Fox poll, 28% of likely voters found the economy/jobs/unemployment to be the most important issue facing the country. National security/Terrorism/ISIS came in second with 17% and race relations/racial issues/police came in third with 8% support.

Additionally, the poll found that 35% of likely voters surveyed found Clinton to be honest and trustworthy, while 61% did not. And for Trump, 31% found him to be honest and trustworthy, while 62% of likely voters did not.

The poll was conducted September 27-29 among 911 likely voters. Its margin of sampling error is plus or minus 3 percentage points.