Washington County Sheriff's Office: 5 separate arrests made for drunk driving over the weekend

WASHINGTON COUNTY — Officials with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, during the first weekend of October, made five separate drunk driving arrests. Two people were arrested for their first offense, while three were arrested for their second offense.

First offense cases:

Sheriff’s officials on Sunday, October 2nd, around 7:30 p.m. responded to a report of an erratic driver headed southbound on I-41 near Highway 28.

Deputies were able to locate the vehicle on Highway D near US 45 and observed more erratic driving.

The driver, a 57-year-old Saukville man, indicated he was on his way home from Waupaca. A deputy, specifically trained as a drug recognition expert, was summoned to the scene as the investigating deputies did not believe alcohol was involved.

The driver was arrested after failing the sobriety field testing.

Early on Monday morning, shortly before 1:00 a.m., a West Bend police officer located a vehicle in the ditch in the area of Beaver Dam Road and Wildwood Road in the Town of Barton.

Upon making contact, the officer believed the driver was intoxicated.

A sheriff’s deputy responded to the scene and arrested the operator, identified as a 21-year-old West Bend man, for first offense drunk driving.

A subsequent breath test had a reported value over two times the legal limit.

Second offense cases:

On Sunday, October 2nd around 8:30 p.m., an off-duty deputy observed a vehicle in the ditch in the area of Highway 144 and Cedarview Drive in the Town of West Bend.

The driver, a 51-year-old Town of West Bend man, advised the investigating duty deputy that he lost control of his vehicle on Highway 144 due to wet roads.

The deputy noted several signs of intoxication as well as the fact that the roads were not wet.

The man was arrested and a subsequent breath test indicated the suspect had a BAC three times the legal limit.

On Saturday, October 1st, a 52-year-old West Allis man was arrested for second offense drunk driving after being reported by several citizens as driving erratically on US 45 southbound shortly before 5:00 p.m.

Deputies located the vehicle swerving in the left lane of US 45 with the left turn signal activated.

Upon making contact, the deputy immediately noticed signs of intoxication, although the driver initially indicated he did not have anything to drink. Upon additional questioning, the driver did acknowledged drinking two beers.

When the deputy inquired as to what kind of beer, the driver responded, “cold.”

The driver failed the series of field tests and was arrested. A search warrant was obtained for a legal blood draw.

At one point over the weekend, the Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of Division Road and Highway 60 after a report of a vehicle traveling at 10 miles-per-hour and swerving into on-coming traffic.

Deputies were able to locate the vehicle on private property after the operator turned off the headlights and stopped in a farmer’s field about 10 yards off the roadway.

The operator, a 24-year-old Grafton man, was arrested for drunk driving second offense after failing sobriety testing.

He was also booked into the jail on possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia charges.