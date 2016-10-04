× Defense seeks writings of Kenosha County man in retrial

KENOSHA — A defense attorney for the man being retried in the 2002 poisoning death of his wife in Kenosha County wants access to writings the defendant made while in prison which were seized by prosecutors.

The Kenosha News reports that Deja Vishny, one of two public defenders representing Mark Jensen, has filed motions with the court seeking access to a book Jensen wrote about his case. She has asked for notes and oral summaries of how prosecutors became aware of and obtained the book.

Prosecutors have chosen to retry Jensen’s case after his 2008 conviction for the death of his wife, Julie Jensen, a decade earlier was overturned by a federal judge in 2013.

Bob Jambois, an assistant district attorney in Dane County, said in a May 4 hearing that the state hasn’t decided how to handle the document.