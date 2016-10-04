Mother arrested in suspected co-sleeping death of infant
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating the death of a one-and-a-half-month old child near N. 54th and North Avenue.
According to police, the incident occurred on Saturday evening, October 1st around 10:30 p.m.
Police say the infant girl was sleeping next to her 30-year-old mother on a couch. While sleeping, police say the mother’s body slouched down onto the child, which caused the child to lose consciousness.
The little girl was taken to a hospital by the mother for treatment of serious injuries. She died from her injuries two days later — on Monday, October 3rd.
Authorities believe the mother of the child was under the influence of narcotics at the time of the incident. She has been arrested and the case will be presented to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office for charges.
The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office says an autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday, October 5th.
5 comments
confused
About time they arrest the caregiver for being high or drunk when this happens.
Liberal Lies
can we get a description and race please? or is it already obvious?
Carryn
I’m sorry but i used to co sleep with my daughter all the time. And since I was nursing at the time not once did I ever think about being under the influence around her especially a newborn! Lock her ass away. You should have to undergo some type of treatment before the baby is released over to you and have to take random drug test and breathalyzers when it comes to newborn babies. This is becoming a trend!
Always Outspoken
Why is this not a crime?
Surely by now word has gotten out about the dangers of co-sleeping – particularly when the adult is under the influence of drugs or alcohol – but we keep hearing about infants dying at the hands of negligent parents who smother them.
Jean
This bih just dumb
