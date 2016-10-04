× Mother arrested in suspected co-sleeping death of infant

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating the death of a one-and-a-half-month old child near N. 54th and North Avenue.

According to police, the incident occurred on Saturday evening, October 1st around 10:30 p.m.

Police say the infant girl was sleeping next to her 30-year-old mother on a couch. While sleeping, police say the mother’s body slouched down onto the child, which caused the child to lose consciousness.

The little girl was taken to a hospital by the mother for treatment of serious injuries. She died from her injuries two days later — on Monday, October 3rd.

Authorities believe the mother of the child was under the influence of narcotics at the time of the incident. She has been arrested and the case will be presented to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office for charges.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office says an autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday, October 5th.

MCMEO investigating suspicious death of a 1.5 mos old infant in the 2300 blk of N. 54. Child was pronounced dead at CHOW. Autopsy tomorrow. — Medical Examiner (@mkemedexamine) October 4, 2016

Monitor FOX6 News and FOX6Now.com for updates on this developing story.