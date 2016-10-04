× Parking structure at 4th & Highland to close October 6th; it will be demolished as part of new Bucks arena

MILWAUKEE — Officials with the City of Milwaukee’s Department of Public Works are alerting the public that the parking structure at N. 4th Street and W. Highland Avenue will soon close permanently. The last day of operations for the structure will be Thursday, October 6th.

The parking structure will be demolished as part of the new Milwaukee Bucks arena development. A new structure will be built as part of the arena district.

According to DPW officials, all monthly parkers have already been notified of this closing.

Parking options for those who have utilized this structure are as follows:

MacArthur Square – 841 N. James Lovell Street – Located near the Milwaukee Public Museum, the Milwaukee Police Department Administration Building, and the Milwaukee County Courthouse

1000 N. Water Street – Located near the Marcus Center for the Performing Arts and City Hall

724 N. 2nd Street (N. 2nd & Plankinton) – Located near the Rock Bottom Brewery and the Hampton Inn

For more information on parking options, you’re encouraged to contact Impark at (414) 286-8401.