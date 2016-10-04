× Recordings reveal workers give bad information about IDs

MADISON — Newly released recordings from seven Division of Motor Vehicles offices across Wisconsin reveal workers giving inaccurate information about the availability of IDs for voting.

The recordings come after a federal judge ordered the state to investigate whether DMV workers are failing to issue temporary photo identification for voting, as promised.

On the recordings, one DMV worker in Hudson tells a person asking for an ID that she’s not guaranteed to get one. That conflicts with the attorney general’s office who has said in court filings that DMV workers have been trained to tell people they will get credentials for voting within six days.

The new recordings were provided to The Associated Press by a campaign coordinator for the national group VoteRiders.