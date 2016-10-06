× President Obama reducing 102 inmates’ sentences; granting clemency to 774 individuals total

Another 102 prison inmates learned Thursday their sentences are being reduced by a stroke of President Barack Obama’s pen, the latest batch in a record-setting effort by the White House to reverse harsh sentences for mostly nonviolent drug offenders.

Obama has now granted clemency to 774 individuals, the vast majority of whom were serving time for nonviolent drug crimes. Just in the past year, Obama has granted clemency to 590 prisoners — the most commutations in any single year of US history.

At the same time, the number of inmates who have applied for pardons or commutations has increased sharply in the final year of Obama’s tenure, creating a backlog of requests for Obama’s team to process before he leaves office in January.

“I’ve told my office that anything that gets to us will get processed,” Neil Eggleston, the White House counsel, said in an interview Thursday. “We’re not going to have a failure of resources here. I’m pretty confident that we’ll get to all of those.”

Eggleston said Obama would continue to personally review clemency requests up until the final days of his administration.

“It’s not uncommon for him to call me in and have various ones that he wants to talk through. He focuses individually on each one of these, knows a fair amount of information on each of them,” Eggleston said. “He’s essentially looking at the various pieces, and he’s testing the likelihood of success on the outside. The way he really thinks about this is giving people second chances.”

The White House wants to bring existing sentences — many handed down when strict “mandatory minimum” punishments were in place — closer in line with current guidelines. Even as Congress has reduced mandatory sentences for certain drug crimes, thousands of Americans are still serving long sentences that current law no longer requires.

Obama has argued the severe sentencing practices of the 1980s and 90s — a facet of the larger “war of drugs” — have destroyed communities and led to an exploded US prison population that far exceeds those in other countries. Legislative action on criminal justice reform, which seemed to gain momentum earlier this year, has been put on hold amid a contentious political election where crime has played a prominent role.

Of the 102 clemency grants Obama issued on Thursday, 35 shortened life sentences. New release dates vary, from the earliest in February of next year to several years down the road. Thirteen involved the use of a firearm.

Among the inmates whose clemency requests were approved by the President on Thursday: David Fitzgerald Lightner, serving a life sentence since 1994 for drug-related charges in North Carolina. His sentence is now set to expire in one year.

California’s Alvin Green was handed a life sentence in 2004, also for drug changes. His prison term is now set to end in four months.

The longest-serving inmate granted clemency Thursday was Lancell Maurice Harris of Arkansas, who was handed a 421-month sentence in 1993 for drug and firearm charges. He’s now due to be released in February.

Previous recipients of Obama’s clemency grants describe an almost surreal feeling upon realizing their lengthy sentences have been shortened.

“It was a very exciting moment,” said Norman Brown, who served 22 years of a life sentence for drug-related charges before his punishment was reduced by Obama last year. “To look at my life a little over a year ago, I was in prison. To now have a second chance at life.”

The Justice Department has seen an influx of clemency applications as more inmates learn of Obama’s drive to reduce harsh sentences. The agency has worked to reduce a massive backlog, though the mountain of requests has only grown as the President nears the end of his term.

One year ago, 9,115 commutation requests were pending at the Justice Department. Despite a record-setting pace of approvals in the last several months, the number of pending applications rose over the past year to more than 12,000.

Requests have increased sharply, jumping from 3,000 applications in fiscal year 2015 to almost 9,000 requests in the first 11 months of fiscal year 2016 — an increase of almost 200%.

It’s not likely that even a majority of the applicants would be eligible; in the past year, the Obama administration has quietly denied more than six times the number of clemency applications than it has granted. Lawyers who advocate on behalf of prisoners estimate roughly 1,500 people could qualify for reduced sentences under the administration’s guidelines.

Even with additional resources dedicated to reviewing clemency and pardon requests at the Justice Department, the massive pile of pending applications will provide a daunting task for officials in the four months remaining in Obama’s tenure.

The two candidates vying to replace Obama have expressed deep differences in their plans for allowing drug offenders to petition for reduced prison terms. Democrat Hillary Clinton has tread carefully on the issue since her husband enacted some of the sentencing laws that Obama is addressing. Her website says she supports “allowing current nonviolent prisoners to seek fairer sentences.”

Republican Donald Trump, meanwhile, has blasted Obama’s commutation program, warning against releasing those convicted of drug crimes back into communities.

“Some of these people are bad dudes,” Trump said at an August campaign rally in Florida. “And these are people who are out, they’re walking the streets. Sleep tight, folks.”

Below is a complete list from the White House:

Benjy Neil Allums – Niceville, FL

Offense: Conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine and 500 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of cocaine; Northern District of Florida

Sentence: 240 months’ imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release; $500 fine (June 28, 2005)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on February 3, 2017.

Anthony Anderson – Trenton, TN

Offense: Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute in excess of 50 grams of a mixture or substance containing cocaine base, and in excess of five kilograms of a mixture or substance containing cocaine; Southern District of Indiana

Sentence: 240 months’ imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release (July 25, 2006)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on February 3, 2017.

Martavious Devonn Anderson – High Point, NC

Offense: Conspiracy to distribute cocaine base (crack); Middle District of North Carolina

Sentence: 262 months’ imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release (July 2, 2009)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 188 months’ imprisonment.

Norwood Wallace Barber, Jr. – Harrisonburg, VA

Offense: Conspiracy to distribute cocaine base; Western District of Virginia

Sentence: Life imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release; $2,500 fine (December 21, 2005)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 240 months’ imprisonment and unpaid balance of fine remitted.

Shawn Leo Barth – Bismarck, ND

Offense: Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine; possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute methamphetamine; distribution of a controlled substance methamphetamine; possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance marijuana; possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime; felon in possession of a firearm/ammunition; District of North Dakota

Sentence: Life plus 60 months’ imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release (March 22, 2004)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 322 months’ imprisonment.

Ronald Baskin – Madison, WI

Offense: Possession with intent to distribute five grams or more of cocaine base (crack cocaine); Western District of Wisconsin

Sentence: 262 months’ imprisonment; eight years’ supervised release (October 1, 2007)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on October 6, 2018, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

Desmond Belle – Columbia, SC

Offense: Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute 50 grams or more of cocaine base; District of South Carolina

Sentence: 262 months’ imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release (September 24, 2008)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 188 months’ imprisonment.

Michael Jay Bertram – Dumont, IA

Offense: Possession with intent to distribute a mixture of methamphetamine containing more than 50 grams of pure methamphetamine after having been previously convicted of a felony drug offense; Northern District of Iowa

Sentence: 240 months’ imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release (February 23, 2011)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 168 months’ imprisonment, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

Randy Boler – Indiana, PA

Offense: Conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute 50 grams or more of crack cocaine; Middle District of Pennsylvania

Sentence: 327 months’ imprisonment; five years’ supervised release; $2,500 fine (April 18, 2002); amended to 267 months’ imprisonment (December 18, 2002)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on February 3, 2017.

Christopher Steven Bowen – Kalamazoo, MI

Offense: Conspiracy to distribute more than 50 grams of cocaine base; Western District of Michigan

Sentence: Life imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release; $6,000 fine (May 26, 2005)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 262 months’ imprisonment and unpaid balance of fine remitted.

Gary Brown – Portland, ME

Offense: Possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing cocaine base; District of Maine

Sentence: Life imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release (October 11, 2006)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 240 months’ imprisonment.

Philander Butler – Memphis, TN

Offense: Possession of 120 grams cocaine base with intent to distribute; Western District of Tennessee

Sentence: Life imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release (September 13, 1999)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 262 months’ imprisonment.

Ivan Calhoun – Cleveland, TN

Offense: Conspiracy to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine mixture; Eastern District of Tennessee

Sentence: 262 months’ imprisonment; eight years’ supervised release (March 1, 2004); amended to 238 months’ imprisonment (August 1, 2005)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on October 6, 2018, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

Alonzo Devon Campbell – Bay City, MI

Offense: Distribution of five grams or more of cocaine base; Eastern District of Michigan

Sentence: 240 months’ imprisonment; eight years’ supervised release (February 13, 2008)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on October 6, 2018, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

Angel Cardona – Wilmington, DE

Offense: Conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute cocaine; Northern District of Ohio

Sentence: 210 months’ imprisonment; four years’ supervised release (December 15, 2003)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on February 3, 2017.

Lemond Carmickel – St. Louis, MO

Offense: Possession with the intent to distribute cocaine; Eastern District of Missouri

Sentence: 360 months’ imprisonment; eight years’ supervised release (February 25, 2000)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on October 6, 2018, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

Arthur Clinkscale – Youngstown, OH

Offense: Possession with intent to distribute cocaine base; Northern District of Ohio

Sentence: 240 months’ imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release (November 19, 2002)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on February 3, 2017.

Marc Collins – St. Louis, MO

Offense: Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute 50 grams or more of cocaine base (mixture); Southern District of Indiana

Sentence: 210 months’ imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release; $1,000 fine (March 4, 2008)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on October 6, 2018, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

Aaron Keith Covington – Newport News, VA

Offense: Conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute cocaine and cocaine base; distribution of cocaine base (four counts); possess with intent to distribute cocaine base (six counts); distribution of cocaine (six counts); possess with intent to distribute cocaine (two counts); money laundering; Eastern District of Virginia

Sentence: Life imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release (April 6, 2000)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 360 months’ imprisonment.

Eladio Cruz – Newark, NJ

Offense: Conspiracy to distribute more than 50 grams of a mixture and substance containing cocaine base (crack cocaine); District of New Jersey

Sentence: 262 months’ imprisonment; five years’ supervised release (June 24, 2002)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on February 3, 2017.

Virgil Leon Darville – Boynton Beach, FL

Offense: Conspiracy to distribute at least 50 grams of cocaine base and at least 500 grams of powder cocaine; Southern District of Florida

Sentence: 240 months’ imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release (February 20, 2009)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on February 3, 2017.

Ernest Mordeau Deas – Stone Mountain, GA

Offense: Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine; possession with intent to distribute cocaine; District of South Carolina

Sentence: 240 months’ imprisonment; eight years’ supervised release (January 18, 2006)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on October 6, 2018, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

Nicholas Jolise Deering – Des Moines, IA

Offense: Possession with intent to distribute at least 50 grams of cocaine base; Southern District of Iowa

Sentence: 223 months’ imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release (June 29, 2010)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on October 6, 2018, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

Delvin R. Dixon – Rockford, IL

Offense: Conspiracy to distribute cocaine; Southern District of Iowa

Sentence: 240 months’ imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release (February 10, 2009)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on October 6, 2018, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

Martin Leroy Dwyer – Columbia, SC

Offense: Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute 50 grams or more of cocaine base (commonly known as “crack” cocaine), five kilograms or more of powder cocaine, and a quantity of marijuana; District of South Carolina

Sentence: 262 months’ imprisonment; five years’ supervised release (July 17, 2008); amended to 188 months’ imprisonment (August 23, 2010)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on May 4, 2017.

Nathan Robert Engel – Willmar, MN

Offense: Distribution of methamphetamine; Southern District of Iowa

Sentence: 262 months’ imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release (August 21, 2008)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a expire on October 6, 2018, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

Julio Figueroa – Philadelphia, PA

Offense: 1. Conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute five kilograms

or more of cocaine; unlawfully maintaining a place for the manufacture of controlled substances; distribution of cocaine and aiding and abetting (four counts); Eastern District of Pennsylvania

Supervised release violation (conspiracy to distribute 500 grams of cocaine; distribution of 500 grams or more of cocaine and aiding and abetting); Eastern District of Pennsylvania

Sentence: 1. 360 months’ imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release (June 19, 2008)

6 months’ imprisonment (consecutive) (November 4, 2008)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 240 months’ imprisonment.

Anthony P. Flemming – Pittsburgh, PA

Offense: Possession with intent to distribute and/or distribution of five (5) grams or more of a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of cocaine base; possession with intent to distribute five (5) grams or more of a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of cocaine base; possession with intent to distribute less than 500 grams of a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of cocaine (two counts); Western District of Pennsylvania

Sentence: 188 months’ imprisonment; five years’ supervised release (March 22, 2007)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on October 6, 2018, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

Leroy Fondren, Jr. – Kansas City, KS

Offense: Possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of cocaine base; use of a firearm during a drug trafficking crime; District of Kansas

Sentence: 180 months’ imprisonment; five years’ supervised release (March 26, 2007)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on February 3, 2017.

Todd Fitzgerald Frazier – Largo, FL

Offense: Possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of cocaine base, crack cocaine; Middle District of Florida

Sentence: Life imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release (November 10, 2005)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 262 months’ imprisonment.

Leticia Garcia – Weslaco, TX

Offense: Conspiracy to distribute heroin; possession with intent to distribute heroin; Central District of Illinois

Sentence: 240 months’ imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release (July 18, 2008)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on February 3, 2017.

Lee Aaron George – Beaumont, TX

Offense: Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of cocaine base; Eastern District of Texas

Sentence: 240 months’ imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release (April 14, 2010)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on October 6, 2018, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

Alvin Green – Los Angeles, CA

Offense: Conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 50 or more grams of cocaine base, aiding and abetting; use of a communications facility to possess with intent to distribute cocaine base, aiding and abetting (two counts); money laundering, aiding and abetting; District of Colorado

Sentence: Life imprisonment; three years’ supervised release (April 7, 2004)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on February 3, 2017.

Roosevelt Hamlin – Chicago, IL

Offense: Distribution of cocaine base (crack); Central District of Illinois

Sentence: 360 months’ imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release (May 5, 2010)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 236 months’ imprisonment.

Lancell Maurice Harris – Little Rock, AR

Offense: Possession of cocaine with intent to distribute (two counts); carrying a firearm during a drug-trafficking crime (two counts); Eastern District of Arkansas

Sentence: 421 months’ imprisonment; four years’ supervised release (December 1, 1993); amended to 397 months’ imprisonment (July 1, 2008); amended to 363 months’ imprisonment (November 3, 2011); amended to 360 months’ imprisonment (November 25, 2014)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on February 3, 2017.

Lavelle Henderson – Topeka, KS

Offense: Continuing criminal enterprise; money laundering; District of Kansas

Sentence: Life imprisonment; five years’ supervised release (November 22, 2002)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 360 months’ imprisonment.

Lincoln Cardell Henderson – Kansas City, MO

Offense: Conspiracy to distribute 50 grams or more of “crack” cocaine; possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of “crack” cocaine; Western District of Missouri

Sentence: Life imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release (August 31, 2004)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 240 months’ imprisonment.

Marty Herndon – Jenkinsville, SC

Offense: Possession with the intent to distribute five grams or more of cocaine base (crack cocaine); District of South Carolina

Sentence: 262 months’ imprisonment; eight years’ supervised release (April 13, 2004)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on October 6, 2018, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

Willi J. Hill – Indianapolis, IN

Offense: Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine and cocaine base; possession with intent to distribute cocaine base; Southern District of Indiana

Sentence: 500 months’ imprisonment; five years’ supervised release; $25,000 fine (January 11, 1995)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 360 months’ imprisonment.

Dontae Lamont Hunt – Atlanta, GA

Offense: Possession with intent to distribute more than five grams of cocaine base (two counts); carrying a firearm during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime; District of Oregon

Sentence: 240 months’ imprisonment; eight years’ supervised release (September 23, 2005)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on February 3, 2017.

Arthur Jarrod Jackson – Dallas, TX

Offense: Possession with intent to distribute crack and aiding and abetting; carrying or use of a firearm during a drug crime and aiding and abetting; felon in possession of a firearm; Northern District of Texas

Sentence: 420 months’ imprisonment; five years’ supervised release (May 19, 1994)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on February 3, 2017.

Jesse Jackson, Jr. – Fort Worth, TX

Offense: Conspiracy to distribute 50 grams or more of cocaine base and to distribute five kilograms or more of cocaine; distribution of cocaine base and aiding and abetting; Northern District of Texas

Sentence: 320 months’ imprisonment; five years’ supervised release (December 3, 1996)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on February 3, 2017.

Rodrickus Antonio Jamison – Portsmouth, VA

Offense: Distribution of five grams or more of cocaine base; Western District of Virginia

Sentence: 188 months’ imprisonment; four years’ supervised release (July 31, 2006)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on February 3, 2017.

Cesar R. Jara – El Paso, TX

Offense: Possession with intent to distribute 1,000 kilograms or more of marijuana; Western District of Missouri

Sentence: 240 months’ imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release (February 10, 2006)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on February 3, 2017.

James Curtis Johnson – Fayetteville, NC

Offense: Distribution of 55.4 grams of cocaine base; Eastern District of North Carolina

Sentence: 262 months’ imprisonment; five years’ supervised release (March 20, 2002)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on October 6, 2018, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

Christian Jones – Fountain, CO

Offense: Possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine and five grams or more of cocaine base; District of Colorado

Sentence: 262 months’ imprisonment; eight years’ supervised release (February 20, 2002)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on October 6, 2018, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

Mark Louis Katzin, Sr. – Philadelphia, PA

Offense: Conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine; Use of a communication facility in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense; Eastern District of Pennsylvania

Sentence: 240 months’ imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release (May 15, 2002)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on May 1, 2017.

Roger Law – Boise, ID

Offense: Possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine (two counts); possession of a listed chemical with knowledge of its wrongful intended use; possession with intent to distribute marijuana; District of Idaho

Sentence: Life imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release; $2,000 fine (November 8, 2001)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on October 6, 2018, and unpaid balance of fine remitted, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

Jefferson Levine – Hollywood, FL

Offense: Possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of cocaine base; Southern District of Florida

Sentence: Life imprisonment; five years’ supervised release (July 16, 2001)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 327 months’ imprisonment.

Brandon J. Lewis – Houston, TX

Offense: Drug trafficking conspiracy; use of telephone in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime; Central District of Illinois

Sentence: 240 months’ imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release (February 17, 2009)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 120 months’ imprisonment.

David Fitzgerald Lightner – Charlotte, NC

Offense: Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and distribute a quantity of cocaine base; possess with intent to distribute a quantity of cocaine base and aid and abet same; Western District of North Carolina

Sentence: Life imprisonment; $25,000 fine (May 16, 1994)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on October 6, 2017, and unpaid balance of fine remitted.

Gerald Lofton – Warren, OH

Offense: Conspiracy to possess and distribute cocaine base; felon in possession of a firearm; Northern District of Ohio

Sentence: 240 months’ imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release (June 18, 2008)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on October 6, 2018, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

Maria Conchita Marino – West Point, NE

Offense: Conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine; Southern District of Iowa

Sentence: 240 months’ imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release (February 29, 2008)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on October 6, 2018, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

Victor Matias, Jr. – Baraboo, WI

Offense: Conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine; knowingly and intentionally distribute cocaine (three counts); knowingly and intentionally possess with intent to distribute cocaine; Western District of Wisconsin

Sentence: 360 months’ imprisonment; five years’ supervised release (March 29, 2001); amended to 292 months’ imprisonment (March 16, 2015)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on February 3, 2017.

Jerald McCullough – Altoona, PA

Offense: Possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of cocaine base; Western District of Pennsylvania

Sentence: 240 months’ imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release (July 2, 2009)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 188 months’ imprisonment.

Lamont Alvin McElveen – Darlington, SC

Offense: Possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of cocaine base, commonly known as crack cocaine; District of South Carolina

Sentence: Life imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release (March 29, 2004)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on February 3, 2017.

Jimmy Phillip Medina – Ogden, UT

Offense: Possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine; District of Utah

Sentence: 240 months’ imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release (April 27, 2005)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on October 6, 2018, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

Joseph Mike – Charlotte, NC

Offense: Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine; Western District of North Carolina

Sentence: Life imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release (October 1, 2010)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 360 months’ imprisonment.

Ricky Gene Minor – Niceville, FL

Offense: Attempt to manufacture methamphetamine; Northern District of Florida

Sentence: Life imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release (August 22, 2001)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 262 months’ imprisonment.

Arlana Doris Moore – Grand Falls, TX

Offense: Conspiracy to manufacture 50 grams or more of actual methamphetamine and possession of pseudoephedrine list I chemicals with intent to manufacture methamphetamine; Western District of Texas

Sentence: Life imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release (August 25, 2010)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on October 6, 2018, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

Rodger Lee Moran – Des Moines, IA

Offense: Conspiracy to distribute at least 50 grams of actual methamphetamine; Southern District of Iowa

Sentence: Life imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release (June 25, 2009)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 240 months’ imprisonment.

Krishna Mote – Montross, VA

Offense: Conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute in excess of 280 grams of cocaine base (crack) and in excess of 500 grams of cocaine; distribution and possession with intent to distribute cocaine base (crack), aid and abet; Middle District of Pennsylvania

Sentence: Life imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release (May 15, 2013)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 240 months’ imprisonment.

Robert Lee Nickens – Front Royal, VA

Offense: Conspiracy to distribute more than 50 grams of crack cocaine; Western District of Virginia

Sentence: 262 months’ imprisonment; seven years’ supervised release; $500 fine (March 31, 2005)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on November 5, 2016.

Tesmone Darin Paschal – Maryville, TN

Offense: Possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of cocaine base; aided and abetted in the possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; Eastern District of Tennessee

Sentence: 300 months’ imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release (April 2, 2007)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 188 months’ imprisonment.

Randy Patterson – Dalton, GA

Offense: Conspiracy to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine mixture; Eastern District of Tennessee

Sentence: 262 months’ imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release (November 3, 2003)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on October 6, 2018, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

Karl Eugene Peacock – Bossier City, LA

Offense: Conspiracy to violate 21 U.S.C. § 841(a)(1); possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking; Western District of Louisiana

Sentence: 241 months’ imprisonment; five years’ supervised release (May 13, 2005); amended to 240 months’ imprisonment (November 1, 2014)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 217 months’ imprisonment.

Raul Perez – Miami, FL

Offense: Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine; Middle District of Florida

Sentence: Life imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release (September 27, 2001)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 292 months’ imprisonment.

Jerry Pirtle – Springfield, IL

Offense: Distribution of 50 or more grams of cocaine base (crack); Central District of Illinois

Sentence: 240 months’ imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release (May 5, 2008)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on February 3, 2017.

Ronald Pirtle – Bronx, NY

Offense: Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine base (incorrectly listed on the judgment as cocaine); District of Maryland

Sentence: Life imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release (December 22, 2004)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 240 months’ imprisonment.

Cornelius D. Porter – Mount Rainer, MD

Offense: Felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition; possession with intent to distribute cocaine; possession with intent to distribute more than five grams of cocaine base; District of Maryland

Sentence: 360 months’ imprisonment; eight years’ supervised release (December 9, 2002)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on October 6, 2018, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

Derrick Drake Price – Midland, TX

Offense: 1. Conspiracy to distribute more than 5 grams of cocaine base; Western

District of Texas

Violation of supervised release (possession with intent to distribute cocaine base); Western District of Texas

Sentence: 1. 188 months’ imprisonment; five years’ supervised release (October 25, 2004)

60 months’ imprisonment (consecutive) (October 25, 2004)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 211 months’ imprisonment, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

John Purcell – Philadelphia, PA

Offense: Conspiracy to distribute and manufacture methamphetamine; manufacturing methamphetamine, aiding and abetting; Eastern District of Pennsylvania

Sentence: 240 months’ imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release (May 16, 2007)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on February 3, 2017.

Jason Rakel – Shreveport, LA

Offense: Conspiracy to violate 21 U.S.C. § 841(a)(1); Western District of Louisiana

Sentence: 240 months’ imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release (February 22, 2006)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on October 6, 2018, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

Ronald Lee Razz – West Palm Beach, FL

Offense: Maintaining a drug-involved premises; possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of cocaine base; possession with intent to distribute five grams or more of cocaine base; Southern District of Florida

Sentence: Life imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release (April 14, 2006)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 360 months’ imprisonment.

Andre Lefell Reese – San Angelo, TX

Offense: Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and distribution of 50 grams or more of cocaine base and aiding and abetting; distribution of less than five grams of cocaine base within 1,000 feet of public elementary school and aiding and abetting; possession with intent to distribute more than 50 grams of cocaine base within 1,000 feet of public elementary school and aiding and abetting; Northern District of Texas

Sentence: Life imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release (May 1, 1998)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 300 months’ imprisonment.

Jose Ramon Rivas – Philadelphia, PA

Offense: Conspiracy to distribute cocaine base (“crack”); Eastern District of Pennsylvania

Sentence: 240 months’ imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release (June 22, 2005)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on October 6, 2018, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

Chris Robinson – Winchester, TN

Offense: Conspiracy to distribute five kilograms or more of cocaine hydrochloride; use of a communication device (two counts); Eastern District of Tennessee

Sentence: Life imprisonment; eight years’ supervised release (April 5, 2007)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 240 months’ imprisonment.

Kevin Dwayne Rodgers – Big Spring, TX

Offense: Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine; Western District of Texas

Sentence: 240 months’ imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release (October 23, 2008)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on October 6, 2018, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

Eduardo Rodriguez-Velez – Mayaguez, PR

Offense: Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of cocaine base; District of Puerto Rico

Sentence: Life imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release (October 31, 2007)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 360 months’ imprisonment.

Dameon Russell – Saginaw, MI

Offense: 1. Supervised release violation (Possession with intent to distribute

cocaine base); Eastern District of Michigan

Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute five grams or more of cocaine base; possession with intent to distribute five grams or more of cocaine base; distribution of cocaine base (four counts); Eastern District of Michigan

Sentence: 1. 30 months’ imprisonment; eight years’ supervised release (October 14, 2010)

292 months’ imprisonment (concurrent); (December 15, 2010); amended to 210 months’ imprisonment; six years’ supervised release (January 24, 2013)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 168 months’ imprisonment.

Jose Elias Salinas – Houston, TX

Offense: Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of a mixture of methamphetamine, 5 kilograms or more of cocaine, and 100 grams or more but less than one kilogram of heroin; Eastern District of Texas

Sentence: 180 months’ imprisonment; five years’ supervised release (October 13, 2010)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on October 6, 2018, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

Russell Charles Seidel – Mandan, ND

Offense: Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and distribute a controlled substance, aiding and abetting; District of North Dakota

Sentence: Life imprisonment; 120 months’ supervised release (June 28, 2011)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 180 months’ imprisonment.

Eugene Durst Self – Odessa, TX

Offense: Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of cocaine base; possession with intent to distribute cocaine base; Western District of Texas

Sentence: Life imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release (October 29, 2009)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on October 6, 2018, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

Frank Lavelle Sharpe – Pinetta, FL

Offense: Distribution of cocaine base (four counts); Northern District of Florida

Sentence: Life imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release (January 14, 1999)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 360 months’ imprisonment.

Bart Ellis Shoupe – San Antonio, TX

Offense: Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute marijuana; Western District of Texas

Sentence: 235 months’ imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release (June 20, 2003)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on February 3, 2017.

Kenny Siepker – Carroll, IA

Offense: Conspiracy to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine mixture; unlawful drug user in possession of a firearm; possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine while on pretrial release; Northern District of Iowa

Sentence: 372 months’ imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release (October 11, 2002)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 300 months’ imprisonment.

Christopher Alan Simmons – Moline, IL

Offense: Conspiracy to distribute crack cocaine; possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine; Central District of Illinois

Sentence: Life imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release (August 7, 2009)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 188 months’ imprisonment.

Kamal Sims – Evansville, IN

Offense: Conspiracy to distribute 50 grams or more of cocaine base (mixture); Southern District of Indiana

Sentence: 240 months’ imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release (December 18, 2008)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on October 6, 2018, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

James Harold Smith – Waynesboro, VA

Offense: Conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine; possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime (two counts); Western District of Virginia

Sentence: 411 months’ imprisonment; five years’ supervised release (November 2, 2006)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on October 6, 2018, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

Alan Jerome Spears – Cleveland, OH

Offense: Possession with the intent to distribute and distribution of cocaine base (crack); possession with the intent to distribute cocaine base (crack); Northern District of Ohio

Sentence: 240 months’ imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release (January 15, 2002)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on February 3, 2017.

Lamarcus Walthugh Stilling – Seffner, FL

Offense: Possession with intent to distribute five grams or more of cocaine base; Middle District of Florida

Sentence: 188 months’ imprisonment; eight years’ supervised release (March 6, 2009)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 168 months’ imprisonment.

Charles E. Stokes – Gifford, FL

Offense: Possession with intent to distribute cocaine base; Southern District of Florida

Sentence: Life imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release (June 3, 1996)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 360 months’ imprisonment.

James A. Stone – Detroit, MI

Offense: Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute in excess of 50 grams of cocaine base; possession with intent to distribute in excess of 50 grams of cocaine base; possession with intent to distribute cocaine base, and aiding and abetting; Eastern District of Kentucky

Sentence: Life imprisonment (June 23, 2000)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 262 months’ imprisonment.

Ausby Stowers – St. Paul, MN

Offense: Possession with intent to distribute cocaine base; District of Minnesota

Sentence: 262 months’ imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release (April 19, 2002)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on February 3, 2017.

Shane Alan Taylor – Colorado Springs, CO

Offense: Conspiracy to manufacture methamphetamine; District of Utah

Sentence: 240 months’ imprisonment; five years’ supervised release; $3,039.03 restitution (April 26, 2005)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on October 6, 2018 and unpaid balance of restitution obligation remitted, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

Chip J.W. Teague – Sallisaw, OK

Offense: Possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine; possession of firearm moved in interstate commerce (three counts); possession of firearm during drug trafficking crime (two counts); possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine; manufacture methamphetamine (two counts); maintain place for manufacture of methamphetamine; Eastern District of Oklahoma

Sentence: 495 months’ imprisonment; five years’ supervised release (May 25, 2000)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on October 6, 2018, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

Lawrence Kemp Tennille – Detroit, MI

Offense: Conspiracy with intent to possess with intent to distribute in excess of 50 grams of a mixture or substance containing detectable amount of cocaine base, a Schedule II controlled substance; Eastern District of Kentucky

Sentence: Life imprisonment (September 12, 1997)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 360 months’ imprisonment.

Wilfredo Vasquez – New Port Richey, FL

Offense: 1. Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute five kilograms or more of

cocaine; possession with intent to distribute five kilograms or more of cocaine; Middle District of Florida

Supervised release violation (conspiracy to import narcotics); Middle District of Florida

Sentence: 1. Life imprisonment (February 19, 2002)

27 months’ imprisonment (consecutive) (March 7, 2002)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 240 months’ imprisonment.

Manuel Viera – Miami, FL

Offense: Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute five kilograms or more of cocaine hydrochloride; Middle District of Florida

Sentence: 240 months’ imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release (August 21, 2009)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 120 months’ imprisonment.

Shannon Alexander Washington – Lexington, KY

Offense: Possession with intent to distribute cocaine base; carrying firearm and ammunition during and in relation to drug trafficking crime; Eastern District of Kentucky

Sentence: Life plus 60 months’ imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release (September 28, 2007); amended to 240 months’ imprisonment (October 6, 2008)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on October 6, 2018, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

Henry Lee White – Orlando, FL

Offense: Possession with intent to distribute cocaine base; using and carrying a firearm during and relation to a drug trafficking crime; Middle District of Florida

Sentence: 420 months’ imprisonment; five years’ supervised release (October 21, 1998); amended to 340 months’ imprisonment (May 18, 1999)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on February 3, 2017.

Charles M. Woolsey – West Baden Springs, IN

Offense: Possession of 500 grams or more of methamphetamine (mixture); possession with intent to distribute cocaine; possession of marijuana; possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking; prohibited person in possession of a firearm; Southern District of Indiana

Sentence: 300 months’ imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release (October 27, 2006); amended to life imprisonment (October 21, 2008)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 300 months’ imprisonment.