Two men charged with kidnapping, raping Kansas sheriff’s deputy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JOHNSON COUNTY, Kansas – Two men accused of kidnapping and sexually assaulting a sheriff's deputy late Friday night, October 7th in Johnson County, Kansas, have been charged, prosecutors announced Tuesday, October 11th.

William Luth and Brady Newman-Caddell both face charges of aggravated kidnapping, two counts of rape each and aggravated sodomy in connection to the case.

Luth, 24, is from Blue Springs, Missouri. Newman-Caddell, 21, is from Independence, Kansas. According to records, Luth is married and a car matching the description of the suspects' is registered to Luth's wife.

Both Luth and Newman-Caddell are being held in Jackson County, Missouri.

A tip led detectives to Luth and Newman-Caddell. The sheriff's office also said they have located the vehicle they believed was used in the incident.

Authorities say the kidnappers followed the victim, a Johnson County Sheriff's deputy, who had worked at the department for about six months, from a QuikTrip market to the central booking facility where the abduction occurred at about 11:30 p.m.

Police say the suspects finally released her around 1:15 a.m., instructing her to keep her head covered while they sped away.

She then walked north until reaching the Jackson County Sheriff's Office in Lee's Summit where she got help.

Captain Brian Hill revealed Monday that the office submitted biological evidence to DNA database CODIS, that returned two separate male DNA profiles, though IDs hadn't been established yet.

There's no evidence that the men knew the victim prior to the attack, but there was likely planning involved.

"I do believe there was some planning, premeditation for lack of a better word on carrying out this horrific act," said Capt. Brian Hill, lead investigator in the Johnson County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff Frank Denning will be holding a news conference at 9 a.m., Wednesday regarding the case.

On Tuesday, Sheriff Denning was asked about the victim.

"She has been able to help with the investigation. She has a lot of support from family. She has a lot of support here. There are many who have been in touch with her. And all things considered, she's doing OK," Denning said.

No further details have been released.

Prosecutors have requested that their bond be set at $1 million.

Both suspects waived extradition and will be taken to Johnson County from the Jackson County Detention Center where they were held on Tuesday.