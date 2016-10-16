× Family: State Sen. Rick Gudex suffered from depression

FOND DU LAC — The family of the late state Sen. Rick Gudex of Fond du Lac says he suffered from depression.

Gudex died Wednesday of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. The 48-year-old Republican was elected to the Wisconsin Senate in 2012 but was not seeking re-election this year.

In a statement, Gudex’s family says he suffered from “an overwhelming depression and hopelessness that he kept to himself,” but that he loved his family and “cared deeply for the people of his district.”

The Reporter Media says Gudex’s funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Monday at Shepherd of the Hills Catholic Church in the town of Eden.

Gov. Scott Walker has ordered all state and U.S. flags lowered to half-staff Monday in Gudex’s honor.