FOX6 News earns 27 nominations from the Chicago Midwest Emmy Awards
CHICAGO — We at FOX6 News are extremely proud of the work we do. We strive to be the best in Milwaukee television news because you, our viewers, matter.
On Monday evening, October 17th, the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences held its annual Chicago Midwest Regional Emmy Award nominations ceremony. FOX6 News was honored with 27 nominations. They are listed by category below.
- Editor-News
- Andy Konkle
- Photographer- News
- Andy Konkle
- Joe Wagener
- News Anchor
- Brad Hicks
- Investigative Reporter
- Meghan Dwyer
- General Assignment Reporter
- Brad Hicks
- Public Affairs/Current Affairs Program/Special
- Dose of Reality
- Business/Consumer Report/Series
- Thieves in the Night
- For Profit Fallout
- Human Interest Report/Series
- The Thirteen Sisters
- Amazing Grace: An Unforgettable Choir
- Health/Science Report/Series
- A Beer with Bob
- Education/Schools Report/Series
- Choosing to Fail?
- Crime Report/Series
- Underground and Off the Grid
- Sports Report/Series
- Lean On Me
- Military Report/Series
- Finding His Purpose
- Untold Stories: Saluting Our Vietnam Vets
- Politics/Government Report Series
- Risk on the Rails: Railroad Secrecy, A Wakeup Call to Washington
- Single Investigative Story
- He’s (not) a Gone(r)
- Light News Single Feature/Series
- City of Steam
- Heroes Café: Coffee Served with Appreciation
- Serious News Feature
- Kids in Crisis Wisconsin’s Teen Suicide Epidemic
- Baaa’d Medicine
- Vanished: What Happened to Jackie?
- Specialty Assignment Reporter/Series
- Bridge on the Brink
- Evening Newscast Larger Markets
- FOX6 News at 9:00—November 10, 2015
- Investigative Series
- Speaking Up for Special Needs