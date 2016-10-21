Every year one local Catholic Church holds an annual apple pie fundraiser

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video GERMANTOWN -- Every year one local Catholic Church holds an annual apple pie sale. Carl checks out all of the delicious pies at St. Boniface Parish. Please enable Javascript to watch this video Please enable Javascript to watch this video Please enable Javascript to watch this video Filed in: Interviews Topics: apple pie sale Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Email

