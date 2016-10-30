Audley Coulthurst of famed Tuskegee Airmen dies in NYC

NEW YORK — Audley Coulthurst, a former member of the pioneering black aviation group the Tuskegee Airmen, has died.

Audra Coulthurst says her father died Thursday at a Veterans Affairs facility in Brooklyn after suffering a cardiac arrest.

Coulthurst enlisted in the Army in 1942 and became one of the first black military pilots in the U.S.

Audley Coulthurst, member of Tuskegee Airmen, dead at 91 https://t.co/wlrhENa7Pl pic.twitter.com/TRtZRYrAtB — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) October 29, 2016

Although Tuskegee Airmen faced discrimination in a segregated military, the fighter squadrons were among the most respected in World War II.

Audra Coulthurst says after the war her father became a certified public account and served as controller of the National Urban League.

He also is survived by his wife, Matilda Coulthurst, and a son, Jeffrey Coulthurst.