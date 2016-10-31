Celebrities who absolutely nailed their Halloween 2016 costumes

These stars really rocked Halloween!

Some were wicked, some were wild, some were sexy and some were just plain silly. Who had the best costume? You be the judge.

Bette Midler as Winifred Sanderson

Beyoncé, Blue Ivy and Tina Knowles as Salt-N-Pepa

Ben Hanisch and Amy Schumer as Eleven and Dustin from Stranger Things

Nina Dobrev at Leonardo DiCaprio’s horse in “The Revenant”

Nina Dobrev as Ryan Lochte

Kaia Jordan Gerber and model Cindy Crawford as punk rockers

Alessandra Ambrosio as Jessica Rabbit

Khloe Kardashian as Storm

View this post on Instagram STORM A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Oct 31, 2016 at 7:18am PDT

Floyd Mayweather as Iron Man

Mindy Kaling as Tom Hanks playing “Sully”

Just a girl, dressed up as Tom Hanks as "Sully" Sullenberger III from the film "Sully", directed by Clint Eastwood. pic.twitter.com/ug7Kq54bQW — Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) October 30, 2016

Jenna Dewan Tatum as a unicorn

Lebron James as Romey Rome

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom as Hillary and Bill Clinton

Kelly Ripa and Jerry O’Connell as Harley Quinn and Joker

Demi Lovato and Nick Jonas as Dorothy and the Scarecrow

Halle Berry as a skeleton

Ellen DeGeneres as Sia

Here’s half of my Halloween costume! Sia the rest tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/H4PQkdPPob — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) October 30, 2016

Sarah Hyland as a “Fairy Queen of the Swamp”

Paris Hilton as Alice in Wonderland

Zach Braff as Tom Cruise in “Top Gun”