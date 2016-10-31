Celebrities who absolutely nailed their Halloween 2016 costumes

These stars really rocked Halloween!
Some were wicked, some were wild, some were sexy and some were just plain silly. Who had the best costume? You be the judge.
Bette Midler as Winifred Sanderson
Beyoncé, Blue Ivy and Tina Knowles as Salt-N-Pepa
Ben Hanisch and Amy Schumer as Eleven and Dustin from Stranger Things
Nina Dobrev at Leonardo DiCaprio’s horse in “The Revenant”
Nina Dobrev as Ryan Lochte
Kaia Jordan Gerber and model Cindy Crawford as punk rockers
Alessandra Ambrosio as Jessica Rabbit
Khloe Kardashian as Storm
Floyd Mayweather as Iron Man
Mindy Kaling as Tom Hanks playing “Sully”
Jenna Dewan Tatum as a unicorn
Lebron James as Romey Rome
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom as Hillary and Bill Clinton
Kelly Ripa and Jerry O’Connell as Harley Quinn and Joker
Demi Lovato and Nick Jonas as Dorothy and the Scarecrow
Halle Berry as a skeleton
Ellen DeGeneres as Sia
Sarah Hyland as a “Fairy Queen of the Swamp”
Paris Hilton as Alice in Wonderland
Zach Braff as Tom Cruise in “Top Gun”