Celebrities who absolutely nailed their Halloween 2016 costumes

Posted 9:25 pm, October 31, 2016, by
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

These stars really rocked Halloween!

Some were wicked, some were wild, some were sexy and some were just plain silly. Who had the best costume? You be the judge.

Bette Midler as Winifred Sanderson

Beyoncé, Blue Ivy and Tina Knowles as Salt-N-Pepa

Ben Hanisch and Amy Schumer as Eleven and Dustin from Stranger Things

View this post on Instagram

Sexy AF

A post shared by @ amyschumer on

Nina Dobrev at Leonardo DiCaprio’s horse in “The Revenant”

Nina Dobrev as Ryan Lochte

Kaia Jordan Gerber and model Cindy Crawford as punk rockers

(Photo: Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Casamigos Tequila)

(Photo: Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Casamigos Tequila)

Alessandra Ambrosio as Jessica Rabbit

Khloe Kardashian as Storm

View this post on Instagram

STORM

A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on

Floyd Mayweather as Iron Man

Mindy Kaling as Tom Hanks playing “Sully”

Jenna Dewan Tatum as a unicorn

View this post on Instagram

Ok last one I promise 🦄🦄🦄🦄

A post shared by Jenna Dewan (@jennadewan) on

Lebron James as Romey Rome

View this post on Instagram

I say Jerome in the house, in ya mouth!!!!

A post shared by LeBron James (@kingjames) on

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom as Hillary and Bill Clinton

Kelly Ripa and Jerry O’Connell as Harley Quinn and Joker

Demi Lovato and Nick Jonas as Dorothy and the Scarecrow

View this post on Instagram

Dorothy and scarecrow #halloween

A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) on

Halle Berry as a skeleton

Ellen DeGeneres as Sia

Sarah Hyland as a “Fairy Queen of the Swamp”

Paris Hilton as Alice in Wonderland

View this post on Instagram

Paris in Wonderland. ✨💙👸🏼💙✨

A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton) on

Zach Braff as Tom Cruise in “Top Gun”

View this post on Instagram

You can be my wingman anytime. 🎃🍸

A post shared by Zach Braff (@zachbraff) on