Deputies use GPS coordinates to find lost 64-year-old hunter in Burlington

BURLINGTON — Officials with the Racine County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday evening, November 2nd used GPS coordinates to locate a 64-year-old hunter lost in the Town of Burlington.

The call for this incident came in just after 5:00 p.m.

Sheriff’s officials say the hunter became lost on public land at the Hoosier Creek Wildlife Area. He apparently became disoriented, and his compass wasn’t working.

Deputies and firefighters from the Town of Burlington Fire Department responded to help find the man.

Deputies pinged his cell phone and used his GPS coordinates to help locate him.

He was found around 6:00 p.m. He was unharmed.