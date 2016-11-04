Kenosha police: Robber demands $1 million, tells bank teller he has a bomb

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KENOSHA COUNTY -- One person has been taken into custody following an attempted robbery at a Johnson Bank in Kenosha Friday, November 4th.

Officials say around 9:15 a.m., officers were dispatched to the bank. They say the suspect gave the teller a note that stated he had a bomb and wanted $1 million. The bank was evacuated by officers.

"We had a negotiator on scene today that had initial contact with him through the robot the hazardous device sent in. Overall, I'd describe our suspect today as cooperative. He followed the instructions we gave him. That helped defuse the situation rather quickly," said Capt. Tom Hansche of the Kenosha Police Department.

The Kenosha County Hazardous Device Squad (HDS) and the Kenosha County Tactical Response Team (TRT) responded. The suspect was eventually taken into custody without incident and suspicious items were rendered safe by HDS.

"There was a device that appeared to be explosives as far as having wires and everything like that. Whether it was a legitimate device, I don't know at this point," Hansche said.

The Kenosha Fire Department and the FBI also responded and provided assistance as needed. There were no injuries reported by anyone during the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kenosha Police Department Detective Bureau 262-605-5200 or Kenosha Area Crime Stoppers 262-656-7333.