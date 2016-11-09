On the road again: Green Bay Packers to face Titans in Tennessee

NASHVILLE — The Green Bay Packers kick off a three-game road trip with a visit to Nashville, Tennessee. They will square up against the Titans on Sunday, November 13th at noon — it’s a game you’ll see only on FOX6. It’s also the first part of a doubleheader on FOX — the second game features Dallas at Pittsburgh.

According to Packers.com, Green Bay is playing three road games in a row for the first time since 2012 and only the third time in the last 19 seasons (also 1998).

Sunday will be Green Bay’s third regular-season visit to Tennessee. The previous two regular-season matchups at the Titans were decided by six

and three points. The Packers trail in the overall series with the Titans, 5-6, but won the last meeting, 55-7, in 2012 at Lambeau Field. In the last meeting with the Titans, QB Aaron Rodgers recorded a 125.1 passer rating after completing 27 of 38 passes for 342 yards, three touchdowns and zero interceptions.

Both of Green Bay’s next two games are scheduled to be played in primetime, first traveling to Washington for a matchup on Sunday night and then to Philadelphia for a Monday night contest. It is the last two of five primetime games that were scheduled for Green Bay this season. The Packers were 2-1 in their first three primetime games this season.