1 taken to hospital after car strikes home near 92nd and Plainfield in Greenfield

November 10, 2016
GREENFIELD — The Greenfield Fire Department tells FOX6 News one person was transported to the hospital after a car struck a home near 92nd Street and Plainfield Avenue Thursday evening, November 10th.

The call to authorities came in at approximately 8:13 p.m.

One person was transported from the scene to a hospital. It is unclear the extent of their injuries.

Authorities have not released any further details regarding this incident.

