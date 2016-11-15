× Suspects sought: Brookfield police investigate theft of tires, rims from dealership

BROOKFIELD — Brookfield police are investigating after two unknown suspects removed four tires and rims from a vehicle at the Dodge City dealership in Brookfield.

It happened around 11:00 p.m. Monday, November 14th.

According to police, two unknown suspects removed four Michelin tires, size 235 55 R 19 and 19 X 7.5 polished aluminum wheels from a white 2015 Dodge Charger. Police say the suspects broke the front passenger window of the vehicle to remove the wheel lock nut from the glove box of the vehicle.

The total value of loss is $2,908.60.

The suspect vehicle was a dark colored 2005- 2006 Dodge Magnum with a Wisconsin registration plate similar to 687TYD. The suspect vehicle had dark tinted windows, and the driver’s side front tire is missing a rim and a Heiser Decal is visible on the rear driver’s side of the vehicle.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Brookfield Police Department at 262-787-3702.