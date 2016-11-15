× Wisconsin Capitol Christmas tree coming from Eagle River

MADISON — The Christmas tree that will be on display in the Wisconsin state Capitol this year is coming from Eagle River.

Gov. Scott Walker announced Tuesday that the balsam fir is being donated by Bruce and Charlotte Carey. The tree is due to arrive at the Capitol on Wednesday and will be installed after Thanksgiving.

The tree will be decorated with ornaments made by Wisconsin school children. The theme this year is “Wisconsin Wildlife.”

The tree is on display in the rotunda of the Capitol during the holiday season