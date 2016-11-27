× 1M lights! Fun for the whole family at “Christmas Carnival of Lights” at Jellystone Camp in Caledonia

CALEDONIA — You and your family can get into the Christmas spirit at the “Wisconsin Christmas Carnival of Lights” at Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Camp Resort in Caledonia!

The campground, owned by the Isaacson family, first hosted the “Carnival of Lights” display in 2009. According to the event’s website, the family wanted to share one of their favorite holiday traditions — going out and enjoying the holiday lights — with their customers.

The event has grown in popularity each year.

According to the event’s website, the Isaacson family designs, paints, cuts and assembles each display that’s part of the event themselves. They’re unique displays that you’ll only see at Jellystone Camp Resort. The family spends five weeks in October and November setting up the displays and building new ones — so that there’s something new every year.

Below are hours and pricing information:

The Christmas Carnival of Lights is open Saturday, November 26 through Thursday, December 31.

The only exception is Christmas Day, when the Carnival is closed so that the Isaacson family can enjoy the holiday together.

Hours:

Sunday-Thursday: 5:00-9:00 p.m.

Friday and Saturday: 5:00-10:00 p.m.

Cost:

Car (up to eight people) $20

Large passenger vans, camper, limo, mini bus $30

Large bus, greyhound or large motor home $35

**CASH ONLY at the gate but there is an ATM available in the store.**

Wisconsin Christmas Carnival of Lights benefits the Ronald McDonald House Charities/

The Ronald McDonald House is a “home away from home” for families whose lives have been disrupted as a result of their child’s illness or injury. Since their doors opened in 1984, more than 34,000 families have called the Ronald McDonald House in Milwaukee home. They offer a place to call home at little or no cost so families can stay together which helps their child heal faster.

$1 per car (up to 4,000 cars) will be donated to the Ronald McDonald House.

Additionally officials have donated $1,500 in certificates for families of the Ronald McDonald House to come view the holiday light show.

There’s much more Christmas fun at Jellystone Camp Resort.

Santa is in the workshop every Wednesday 6:00-8:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday 5:30-9:30 p.m. on November 26th and between December 2nd and 24th.

Kids are invited to sit on his lap, have their photo taken and tell him what they hope to see under the tree on Christmas morning!

Photos with Santa are $8 each.

You can also head out on sleigh rides — in Jellystone’s sleigh, which seats 43 guests — and some nights, includes Santa!

Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Camp Resort is located on Highway 38 in Caledonia — near S. Howell Avenue.