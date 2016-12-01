Click & print a wind chill chart for use at home, office
MILWAUKEE — FOX6 News invites you to click and print off a copy of the National Weather Service (NWS) wind chill chart. Put it up on your refrigerator so you’ll always know what the temperature feels like when the wind is kicking up.
The National Weather Service wind chill temperature index uses advances in science, technology, and computer modeling to provide an accurate, understandable, and useful formula for calculating the dangers from winter winds and freezing temperatures.
CLICK HERE to print the NWS wind chill chart
The wind chill temperature index:
- Calculates wind speed at an average height of five feet, typical height of an adult human face, based on readings from the national standard height of 33 feet, typical height of an anemometer
- Is based on a human face model
- Incorporates heat transfer theory, heat loss from the body to its surroundings, during cold and breezy/windy days
- Lowers the calm wind threshold to 3 mph
- Uses a consistent standard for skin tissue resistance
- Assumes no impact from the sun (i.e., clear night sky).