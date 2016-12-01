× Click & print a wind chill chart for use at home, office

MILWAUKEE — FOX6 News invites you to click and print off a copy of the National Weather Service (NWS) wind chill chart. Put it up on your refrigerator so you’ll always know what the temperature feels like when the wind is kicking up.

The National Weather Service wind chill temperature index uses advances in science, technology, and computer modeling to provide an accurate, understandable, and useful formula for calculating the dangers from winter winds and freezing temperatures.

CLICK HERE to print the NWS wind chill chart

The wind chill temperature index: