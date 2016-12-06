× Driving on less than 5 hours of sleep is like driving drunk, study says

CHICAGO – If you don’t get enough sleep, you are increasing your chances of crashing while driving.

A new study from AAA says driving on less than five hours of sleep is like driving drunk.

The report also says missing just one or two hours of sleep can double the risk of a crash.

It’s recommended people get at least seven hours of sleep daily.

AAA warns that drowsy driving is a factor in 20% of fatal crashes each year.

For more information, see the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety report here. See how drowsiness affects your ability to drive safely in this video: