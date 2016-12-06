Packers defensive tackle Mike Pennel suspended for second time for substance abuse violation

GREEN BAY — Green Bay defensive tackle Mike Pennel has been suspended for the last four games of the regular season for violating the NFL’s substance-abuse policy after serving a four-game ban to start the year.

Pennel will be eligible to return if the Packers (6-6) make the playoffs. The team said it wouldn’t comment further on Tuesday’s announcement.

The 25-year-old Pennel was an undrafted free agent out of Colorado State-Pueblo in 2014. He started five of the 16 games he played last season. Pennel has played in all eight games he was eligible for this season, collecting five tackles and no sacks.

Pennel got his first chance to start last season when defensive tackle Letroy Guion was suspended the first three games following an offseason arrest.