Loyola of Chicago rolls to 72-56 win over Milwaukee

CHICAGO — Milton Doyle scored 22 points with six rebounds and seven assists as Loyola of Chicago rolled to a 72-56 win over Milwaukee on Saturday.

Doyle was 9 of 10 from the field including a pair of 3-pointers for the Ramblers (9-2) who have won four straight. Aundre Jackson added 21 points and four rebounds and Clayton Custer had 12 points and five assists. The team averaged 67.5 percent shooting from the field compared to 39 percent for Milwaukee.

Doyle and Bruno Skokna hit a 3-pointer each late in the first half to help the Ramblers to a 44-33 lead at the break. They led by double figures the rest of the way, taking it to 19 points, 68-50, on a pair of Doyle free throws with 2:16 to play.

Cody Wichmann scored 13 points with four rebounds for the Panthers (4-6). Brock Stull added 11 points.