Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office: Wrong-way driver crashes into snow plow

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a wrong-way crash that involved a vehicle striking a county plow truck early Monday, December 12th.

Deputies responded to a call at 2:00 a.m. regarding the wrong-way crash. The car apparently got on the interstate at Loomis Road and was traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes of I-894/43 — eventually crashing at S. 51st Street.

PHOTO GALLERY

Officials say the driver, a 51-year-old West Allis woman, was initially unresponsive, but breathing. The entire front of her vehicle was torn off, with the engine laying in the roadway. Greenfield Fire Department emergency medical personnel began treating her at the scene and took her to Froedtert Hospital.

At the hospital, the woman said she had been out with friends doing karaoke at a restaurant on Milwaukee’s south side. She was treated, released and transported to the Milwaukee County Jail on the following charges: DUI — first offense and second degree recklessly endangering safety.

The plow truck driver said that he tried to stop in place, but the vehicle struck him head on at about 55 mph. He was not injured.