“It’s terrifying:” Firefighter watches live as his home is burglarized while he’s on duty

KANSAS CITY, Missouri -- While a Missouri firefighter was on duty, two men kicked in his front door and stole his belongings -- while he watched a live stream of the crime.

It happened Saturday morning, December 31st. Two suspects broke in to the Waldo home all while a camera was rolling.

Police are still searching for those two men, who they believe have been targeting other homes in the area.

It began with the ring of the doorbell.

The video shows the Koehler family dog jumped onto her seat to see who was there. With two kicks, the first suspect entered the home seemingly unaware a camera was watching his every move.

“It's terrifying," Ryan Koehler said.

Koehler is a Kansas City firefighter and was on duty when his phone alerted him there was movement in his living room. His wife got the same text. Through an app, the two watched what was happening in real time.

“I was like, 'oh, it's just the dog walking around.' That's when I saw them kick in the door. I literally just started shaking,” Kelsey Koehler said.

“Your heart sinks,” Ryan Koehler said.

The first suspect walked around, before intently heading back to the bedrooms, when the other suspect walked in.

The video shows them talking about grabbing the TV and walking towards the living room to try and take it off the wall. After taking the TV and other electronics, the two were gone.

“It's nerve-wracking. Kind of makes you sick to your stomach. When my wife comes home, she checks every door, looks under the bed, makes sure no one’s here," Ryan Koehler said.

Other homes have been hit in their neighborhood. Police believe it could be the same suspects targeting the area. The Koehlers filed a police report -- but no arrests have been made in the case.

To say they're feeling uneasy doesn’t even begin to cover it. They said their dog is traumatized and now, with a baby on the way, they’re having trouble feeling safe in their own home.

“It just makes you angry. It's karma. It's gonna catch up to you. Eventually you're gonna knock the door down, and somebody's gonna be waiting behind that door," Ryan Koehler said.