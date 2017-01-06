Kramp hangs at Old Town Beer Hall to preview The Mullers Bummel Tour

MILWAUKEE -- Brian Kramp spent the morning at the Old Town Beer Hall to preview The Mullers Bummel Tour. The Mullers are a non-profit organization founded on January 23, 1996 in Germantown.

About The Mullers Bummel

The Mullers purpose is to educate people in the United States of their Tyrolean (Austrian) folk customs. This group is the first of its kind in North America.

The founding members are a group of friends and patrons of the Von Rothenburg Bier Stube. This group of friends had taken several trips to Austria and enjoyed experiencing a unique style of folk dance, which had not yet been performed in the US. Together, these friends decided to begin a new dance club to educate people in the United States through performing this Tyrolean folk tradition.

This weekend The Mullers Tour is making four stops in the area.

They'll be at the Old Town Beer Hall in Germantown from 5:45-6:30pm, Kegel's Inn in Milwaukee from 7:00-7:45PM, Kochanski's in Milwaukee from 8:00-8:45PM and the Bavarian Bier Haus in Glendale from 9:00-9:45PM.