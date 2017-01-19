Homicide suspect from Illinois arrested in Mukwonago after pursuit that ended at car dealership

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MUKWONAGO -- A man wanted for murder in Illinois was arrested at a Mukwonago car dealership Thursday. Police say two people are in custody following a high-speed chase that ended in this small town that straddles the Walworth and Waukesha county lines.

On a foggy day in Mukwonago, the general manager at Amato Ford found himself in a haze.

"We were unaware of the pursuit that was going on," said "Big" Matt Weinstock.

Walworth County authorities say the pursuit began with a plain-clothed investigator from Rockford following a man wanted for the December murder of a 15-year-old boy, Lavontay Allen. Allen's mother was also wounded in the shooting but survived.

Walworth County deputies were asked to help stop the car as it rode northbound on I-43. Instead of pulling over, though, the suspects - two men, ages 26 and 27 - took off, reaching estimated speeds of up to 130 miles-per-hour.

Mukwanago Police Chief Kevin Schmidt says he was listening on the radio as the suspects passed the Mukwonago exit, then turned around and got off there. A little after 11:30 a.m., and with police from two states in pursuit, the suspects rushed into the Amato Ford dealership on Main Street.

"Usually, cars don't come racing in at that speed and slam on the brakes and people jump out of the vehicle," said Weinstock, "I know we have really good deals and people want to get here quick but you would assume he was troubled."

With one guy surrendering in the showroom and the other man still at the car, Weinstock went to see what was going on.

"I stepped outside the dealership and realized there was like 20 squad cars out there. I said 'wow,'" said Weinstock.

Authorities say the two men were arrested without incident. Thankfully, no one was hurt during the high-speed chase through the fog.

Weinstock says despite a strange day, he's keeping the same attitude.

"Everyday's a good day," Weinstock said, "Today's the first day of the rest of your life so make the most of it."

The two men are being held in Walworth County. Rockford police say the murder suspect, the 26-year-old man, has been charged with first-degree murder and is awaiting extradition.

Both men will also face charges in Walworth and Waukesha Counties related to the pursuit.