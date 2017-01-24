Man accused of trying to kill unborn child in Wisconsin arrested in New York

APPLETON — Authorities say a man charged a decade ago in Wisconsin with trying to kill his girlfriend’s unborn child has turned up in New York.

Sheriff’s officials say the U.S. Border Patrol stopped a vehicle in Malone, New York Friday, January 20th because of suspicious criminal activity.

Manishkumar Patel was a passenger in the vehicle. Agents took Patel and the driver to the Border Patrol office where they were fingerprinted. USA Today Network-Wisconsin (http://post.cr/2jUPHih ) says records showed Patel was wanted in Outagamie County and he was arrested.

The 43-year-old Patel is charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide, recklessly endangering safety, stalking and other charges in Wisconsin. Patel is accused of spiking his girlfriend’s drink with an abortion-inducing drug. He was charged in November of 2007. Patel’s attorney did not immediately return a call for comment.