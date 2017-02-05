Heavy police presence at Sentry in Delafield after “medical emergency”

Monitor closings, cancellations & delays in SE Wisconsin

Posted 5:59 pm, February 5, 2017, by , Updated at 09:50PM, February 5, 2017
DELAFIELD — Delafield police and officials with Lake Country Fire & Rescue were on scene at the Sentry Foods Store at the Nagawaukee Shopping Center on Golf Road near Highway 83 Sunday, February 5th for a “medical emergency.”

Delafield police said in a news release initial witness reports were unclear as to the nature of the emergency, and some witnesses reported a possible assault or gunshot wound.

With assistance from Summit police, officials with the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department, Hartland police, Chenequa police and the Wisconsin State Patrol, officers were quickly able to secure the scene and render medical aid.

An initial investigation has indicated this was a medical emergency, and no signs of gunshot wounds, an assault or self-inflicted harm were found in this case.

