Monitor closings, cancellations & delays in SE Wisconsin

How about some tech for your Valentine? We have some creative ideas

Posted 9:00 am, February 12, 2017, by , Updated at 02:50PM, February 13, 2017
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

MILWAUKEE -- Looking for a gift idea for that special someone on this Valentine's Day? Maybe consider some new tech. AT&T's Nathan Fricke joined the WakeUp News team with some ideas.