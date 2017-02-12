MILWAUKEE -- Looking for a gift idea for that special someone on this Valentine's Day? Maybe consider some new tech. AT&T's Nathan Fricke joined the WakeUp News team with some ideas.
How about some tech for your Valentine? We have some creative ideas
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
-
Give the gift of tech this holiday season
-
Holiday shopping: Some of the best last-minute holiday tech and gaming gift ideas
-
Holiday safety tips for your friends, family & the homeless
-
Holiday guide for travelers: Gift ideas for people all ages who love to travel
-
2 movies that go for the heart: Our movie man is in with his real reviews
-
-
101 Handy Tech Tips For the iPhone
-
VISIT Milwaukee highlights Christmas traditions old and new
-
‘The Sopranos’ cast debates show’s ending on 20th anniversary
-
Tech on display at CES 2019 in Las Vegas
-
Latest wireless chargers for home, office and on-the-go
-
-
The Razor cellphone might be making a comeback
-
Best headphones to keep your New Year’s resolution
-
Are your holiday lights safe?