Federal judge grants anonymity to Syrian refugee who filed suit challenging Pres. Trump's travel ban

MADISON — A federal judge granted anonymity to a Syrian refugee living in Dane County who filed a lawsuit challenging President Donald Trump’s travel ban.

The man had requested anonymity because he feared for the safety of his wife and three-year-old daughter, who are still in Aleppo. The man had been imprisoned and tortured by military regimes before being granted asylum status.

U.S. District Judge William Conley ruled Tuesday, February 14th that the man’s right to protect his family outweighed the public’s interest.

The man had applied for his family to join him in the United States, but the lawsuit says processing was halted with President Trump’s Jan. 27 executive order stopping travel from seven countries and suspending Syrian refugees.

Conley ordered defendants to answer questions about the application’s status by Friday at noon.