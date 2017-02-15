“Terrible:” Man killed in fire at Greenfield condominium complex

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENFIELD -- One man was killed in a fire at a condominium complex at 84th and Howard on the Greenfield/Milwaukee border on Wednesday, February 15th. This could be the first deadly fire in Greenfield in decades.

Firefighters were dispatched to the 12 Bridges condo complex around 1:50 p.m. Crews found smoke pouring from an upper condo unit.

Officials told FOX6 News the fire was out by 2:10 p.m.

"Smokey -- smokey conditions. The response was overwhelming -- we had Milwaukee, Greenfield. Greenfield Fire and Milwaukee Fire simultaneously received the alarm," Lt. David Stabbe with the Greenfield Fire Department said.

A man died after extensive efforts to resuscitate him, officials with the Greenfield Fire Department said. An autopsy is set for Thursday, February 16th.

"During the extinguishing process, a victim was found. A victim was removed from the fire and unfortunately the victim did not survive," Lt. Stabbe said.

Deaths during fires are not common in Greenfield.

"I`ve been with the Greenfield Fire Department for over 18 years and this is the first fire fatality the city has had," Lt. Stabbe said.

Fire officials said fire, smoke and water damage was contained to the single unit, with initial damage estimates at $150,000.

The incident is hitting others in the neighborhood hard.

"That's terrible. It's a shame that it happens anywhere, but our hearts go out to the family of that gentleman," said Phil Gorenc, neighbor.

