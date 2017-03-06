× House GOP releases bill replacing Obama health care overhaul

WASHINGTON — House Republicans have released their long-awaited bill dismantling much of former President Barack Obama’s health care overhaul. It’s called the American Health Care Act. The measure would roll back the government’s health care role and is expected to result in fewer people having insurance coverage.

House committees planned votes on the legislation Wednesday, March 8th. That will launch perhaps the year’s defining battle in Congress, and GOP success is by no means assured because of internal divisions.

CLICK HERE to read the text of the American Health Care Act

The plan would repeal the law’s fines on people who don’t purchase health insurance. Instead of the statute’s income-based premium subsidies, people would get tax credits based on age. The subsidies would phase out for higher-earning people.

Obama’s expansion of Medicaid to more lower-income people would continue until 2020. The bill would eventually change how the federal government helps finance that program.

House Speaker Paul Ryan posted a series of tweets touting what the GOP plan will offer.

Our plan will empower consumers and incentivize competition with advanceable, refundable tax credits. #RepealAndReplace — Paul Ryan (@SpeakerRyan) March 7, 2017

Our plan will give states the flexibility they need through the Patient and State Stability Fund. #RepealAndReplace — Paul Ryan (@SpeakerRyan) March 7, 2017

Our plan will modernize #Medicaid to protect the most vulnerable. #ReadTheBill — Paul Ryan (@SpeakerRyan) March 7, 2017