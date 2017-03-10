Monitor closings, cancellations & delays in SE Wisconsin

Caught on camera: Suspect sought for puncturing tires of MPD squads

Posted 9:51 am, March 10, 2017
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating an incident during which a suspect damaged two squad cars on the city’s south side on Wednesday, March 8th.

Officials say the squads were parked at a call for service near 18th and Lincoln around 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday when the suspect damaged tires of the vehicles by puncturing them.

The suspect is described as a black or Hispanic person of unknown gender, 20-30 years old, 5’6” to 5’10” tall, medium complexion, wearing black narrow sunglasses, a black and white striped winter hat, black jacket with a fur collar or hood, black shirt, blue jeans and a black and white backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to call Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7221.