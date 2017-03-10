× Racine police investigate circulation of inappropriate content on social media

RACINE — The Racine Police Department is investigating an incident involving the circulation of inappropriate content on social media among a small number of students. The parents of the students directly involved in this matter have been formally notified of the nature of this investigation.

Officials say the investigation remains active and ongoing, with no apprehensions being made as of this time.

The Racine Police Department urges members of the community who have school-aged children who regularly use social media to review and become familiar with the information contained in the following public service links:

Racine Police investigators are interested in any additional information that anyone may have about this crime. Any witnesses, or citizens with information, are urged to call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at 262-635-7756. Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers at 262-636-9330, or text 274637 (CRIMES). Text message should begin with RACS.