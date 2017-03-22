Like dip? Here are 2 simple recipes inspired by pickles and pizza

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- If you're looking for a way to make the food at your next party a little more fun, why not try turning familiar flavors into dips. In this week's Dining with Duria, Angelica shows us how to prepare crock pot pizza dip -- and also a pizza dip.

Dill Pickle Dip

Ingredients:

1 (8 oz) package of cream cheese, softened to room temperature

4 oz sour cream

1 cup finely chopped dill pickles

¼ cup finely chopped sweet onion

3 tbsp pickle juice

½ tsp garlic powder

1 tsp dried dill weed

¼ tsp kosher salt

¼ tsp black pepper

Directions:

In a bowl, break up cream cheese and sour cream stir until smooth. Add the remaining ingredients and combine. Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate an hour before serving. Serve with pretzels, chips or veggies.

Crock Pot Pizza Dip

Ingredients:

1 (8 oz) package of cream cheese, softened

1 tsp Italian seasoning

1 cup shredded mozzarella cheese

¾ cup grated Parmesan cheese

1 jar (8 oz) of pizza sauce

¼ cup of cut up pepperoni pieces (if you can find the mini pepperoni pieces, great!)

Bread pieces for serving

Directions: